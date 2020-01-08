Reformation initiated in health sector for real changes: Mudassir

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Health Department Muddassir Waheed Malik on Wednesday said reformation has been initiated in Health Sector for bringing real changes in government run hospitals of the province according to Chief Minister Balochistan's vision, aiming to provide better facilities to masses.

While talking to media persons, he said that strict action would be taken against absent doctors and other staffs for ensuring performances of government run hospitals, adding honest doctors and staffs would be encouraged on their duty attendance and best performances and no one would be allowed to make corruption in health department.

He said funds of health sector were increased in financial budget 2019-20 by provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan to address problems of hospital, aiming to provide latest equipment to respective hospitals in order to ensure quality of treatments in the hospitals.

He said provincial government was also utilizing all available resources to improve confidences of public on government run hospitals, saying it was top priority of regime to resolve problems of health department's employees including doctors because resolution of health's staffs was significant for enhancing services of hospitals.

He said a health team was being worked to address the problems of districts hospitals in order to meet shortage of doctors and availability of medicines to facilitate to common people in rural areas of province.

He said reports of alleged irregularities in nursing course admission was sought by Director Nursing in order to ensure transparency of admission in institution.

"Reports have been sent to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Chief Secretary Balochistan Fezeel Asghar", he said.

He also urged doctors to play their responsible role for betterment of needy patients.