Reformist panel wins UoM elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Reformist panel won the elections of University of Malakand (UoM) Teachers Association.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Dr Sami-ur-Rehman has been elected as President, Dr Salman Zeb Vice President, Shafi ul Haq General Secretary, Dr Adnan Finance Secretary, Fahad Khan Additional Finance Secretary, Sajid Khan Information Secretary, Murad Ali Joint Secretary, Khurshid Alam Press Secretary and Dr Aman Ullah has been elected as Secretary Students Facilitation Wing.