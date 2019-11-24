UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reformist Panel Wins UoM Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Reformist panel wins UoM elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Reformist panel won the elections of University of Malakand (UoM) Teachers Association.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Dr Sami-ur-Rehman has been elected as President, Dr Salman Zeb Vice President, Shafi ul Haq General Secretary, Dr Adnan Finance Secretary, Fahad Khan Additional Finance Secretary, Sajid Khan Information Secretary, Murad Ali Joint Secretary, Khurshid Alam Press Secretary and Dr Aman Ullah has been elected as Secretary Students Facilitation Wing.

Related Topics

Malakand Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

2 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.