Reforms Afoot To Ensure Balanced Prices Of Medicines: Dr Faisal

Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Reforms afoot to ensure balanced prices of medicines: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the government was introducing heath reforms related to ensure balanced prices of medicines through indigenous production and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

All the stakeholders of health sector would have to come on same page he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that a plan against COVID was under consideration on the pattern of polio vaccination campaign, and public awareness and participation would be the corner stone for its successful implementation.

He said that an experts group under the supervision of the government would identify the best anti-COVID vaccine among the total 100 available in the world.

Funds had been allocated for the vaccine procurement and its marketing and utilization among frontline health workers through EPI system, he added.

