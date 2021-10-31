Reforms bearing positive impacts on environment: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that reforms are continued for environmental protection and achievement of the goal of green Pakistan.

Addressing a function held here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that plantation drives and environment-friendly activities have dropped climate change.

He further said that for promotion of forests, the government is taking practical steps and added that at the time of plantation drive the province lacked a mechanism. He said that the government has taken effective measures against timber mafia and completed the billion Tree Project with minimum cost.

He termed plants as symbols of beauty and positive change.

Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that plantation in plain areas including newly merged districts is continued and the department is providing them all kinds of technical facilities to take the green and clean vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan forward.

The provincial minister said that all electoral commitments are being fulfilled and plantation is going on as per the vision of the PTI government to ensure the provision of a clean environment to people.

He assured the people that all problems are being resolved on priority basis and practical steps have been taken for completion of ongoing schemes within the time-frame.