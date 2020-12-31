Reforms being introduced in ACE dept Sindh: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that reforms were being introduced in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) department Sindh which aims crackdown against corruption and corrupts elements on modern lines.

He said this while talking to various delegations and media in his office here, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that it was a common complaint that cases were being disposed of late in anti-corruption. To address this issue, instructions had been issued to finalize the pending cases within three months, Dharejo added.

He observed that no one is above the law and action is being taken against black sheep in government departments while accountability process is also underway within ACE department Sindh.

Dharejo said that if anyone has a complaint against any officer or staff of the Anti-Corruption department, it should be registered.

He said that recent actions against corrupt elements prove that anti-corruption department is taking effective measures to rid government departments of corruption.

He said that Complaints Cell 1414 is also active and prompt action is taken on complaints. The people should identify the corrupt elements without any fear or danger, he added.

Dharejo said that Sindh government was solving the problems of the people at all levels and was setting up industrial zones in other parts of the province to eradicate unemployment from the province.