UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms Being Introduced In Cooperative Department: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Reforms being introduced in cooperative department: minister

Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said that reforms are being introduced in the cooperative department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said that reforms are being introduced in the cooperative department.

He was addressing a farewell party of retired officers here on Saturday while Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ch Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Ashfaq Shahid and others were also present.

He said over 100 tractors had been distributed among small farmers on subsidized rates in the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Ahmed Raza

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.