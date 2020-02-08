Reforms being introduced in cooperative department: minister

Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said that reforms are being introduced in the cooperative department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said that reforms are being introduced in the cooperative department.

He was addressing a farewell party of retired officers here on Saturday while Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ch Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Ashfaq Shahid and others were also present.

He said over 100 tractors had been distributed among small farmers on subsidized rates in the province.