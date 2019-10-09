Reforms Being Introduced In Taxation System: Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:57 PM
Information technology was being utilised to make system of the excise department in lines with scientific methodology and reforms are being introduced in taxation system to provide access to check tax assessment online
This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad while talking to the media here on Wednesday.
The minister said individual performance of excise officers and inspectors was being reviewed by visiting each and every divisional headquarters in Punjab.