Reforms being introduced in taxation system: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Information technology was being utilised to make system of the excise department in lines with scientific methodology and reforms are being introduced in taxation system to provide access to check tax assessment online.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

The minister said individual performance of excise officers and inspectors was being reviewed by visiting each and every divisional headquarters in Punjab.