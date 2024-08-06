Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that new reforms are being introduced to modernize and streamline the tax collection system in the province

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the aim of the reforms is to make easier for the public to pay their taxes.

He stated that all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners across the districts have been regularly instructed to achieve the tax collection targets. Additionally, committees have been formed at the district and tehsil levels to ensure the collection of water charges.

Nabeel Javed highlighted that for the fiscal year 2023-24, the revised targets for tax collection were achieved at 101.8%, while the recovery of agricultural income tax stood at 102%. Furthermore, E-Centers are being established to provide all revenue-related services to the public in one place, he added.