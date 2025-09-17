Reforms, continuity in policies vital to strengthen economy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that reforms and continuity in policies are

vital to strengthen economy of Pakistan.

There is a need to excel in health, education, technology and other sectors to achieve economic prosperity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia, he said Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is a strategic partner of Pakistan, adding that we have also relations with brotherly country in defense, and economic sector.

KSA has always helped Pakistan in difficult hours, he said.

To a question about problems facing Muslim countries, he said, focusing on human resource development and advance technology would help address issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

About Indian aggressive policies, he said Pakistan desires peace, progress and prosperity for the people of South Asia and any aggressive design of rival country would be harmful for the region, he added.