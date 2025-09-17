Open Menu

Reforms, Continuity In Policies Vital To Strengthen Economy: Ahsan

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Reforms, continuity in policies vital to strengthen economy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that reforms and continuity in policies are

vital to strengthen economy of Pakistan.

There is a need to excel in health, education, technology and other sectors to achieve economic prosperity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia, he said Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is a strategic partner of Pakistan, adding that we have also relations with brotherly country in defense, and economic sector.

KSA has always helped Pakistan in difficult hours, he said.

To a question about problems facing Muslim countries, he said, focusing on human resource development and advance technology would help address issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

About Indian aggressive policies, he said Pakistan desires peace, progress and prosperity for the people of South Asia and any aggressive design of rival country would be harmful for the region, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

31 minutes ago
 MoF discusses latest financial, economic developme ..

MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from c ..

Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

1 hour ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

2 hours ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

2 hours ago
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

2 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan