Reforms Imperative To Provide Speedy Justice To Masses: Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that reforms were essential to provide speedy justice to the people.
Talking to the journalists here, the minister assured that any legislation to be done in the collective interest of the nation.
The minister remarked that many decades were passed to solve the cases in the judiciary and it was imperative to take measures for providing speedy justice to the people.
He said that all coalition parties had representation in the special committee constituted for this purpose.
He said that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had talked about the Charter of Democracy to reform judicial system.
"Any amendment in matters of national concern should benefit the entire Pakistani nation," he opined.
He maintained that due to legal lacunae, many times the cause list was not issued, notices were not served and orders were issued. There should be a balanced system to maintain balance in this regard, he observed.
The minister said that members of the cabinet were present, there will be a meeting of the cabinet shortly.
The government was positive about the number game, he said adding Jamiat Ulema-e- islam Amir
Maulana Fazlur Rahman was an old ally and partner. He asked the media to wait a little to get good news in this regard.
