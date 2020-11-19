Reforms in British rule urged in seminar held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A seminar was held here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on "Policy Dialogue in Public Perception and Criminal Justice in Pakistan".

The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Criminology with the objective to aware the students and the faculty members about the hurdles faced by government departments to ensure criminal justice to the public and importance of the public perception.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was chief guest while Basharat Shehzad Additional DG FIA Headquarters Islamabad, Saqib Sultan Director National Public Safety and Sultan Saleem Mirza DG Headquarters NAB Islamabad participated as guest speakers.

Sultan Saleem Mirza in his address said that our legislators should look into the whole system and laws which were affecting the justice system because many of them were inducted from the British rules which were outdated.

"We only talk about justice, not about the laws or policies for the convicted, for his contribution to society," he said.

Focusing on the public interaction, Basharat Shahzad said that action taken in the public feedback should also be given importance because when action would be taken the perception would automatically be improved.

He said that there was no database in our country which caused the weak coordination between the police, investigation, prosecution and judiciary departments who were responsible for the justice.

While addressing, Saqib Sultan said that justice was the most important act which protected the state and Pakistan was lacking behind in this, according to the World Justice Project 2020 Pakistan falls at the 98th position in world criminal justice. He said that there were faults in the system which changed the public perception negatively of government security and justice departments. He said that police stations should be for police and the criminals not for the common public but the digital interaction only.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman in his address said that we as a whole society should rethink our whole system because providing justice was not the only responsibility of the government departments but the society also.

He said that the majority people did not have the efficient knowledge about the law and their rights. Academia could play a vital role for supporting government in research, research based planning & policy making, he said.

At the end of the session, he thanked all the participants and hoped for further more sessions on the topics alike in near future.

All the speakers focused on the digitalization of the system which will not only help the working of the government departments but also the community interaction.