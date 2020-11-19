UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms In British Rule Urged In Seminar Held At PMAS-AAUR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Reforms in British rule urged in seminar held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A seminar was held here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on "Policy Dialogue in Public Perception and Criminal Justice in Pakistan".

The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Criminology with the objective to aware the students and the faculty members about the hurdles faced by government departments to ensure criminal justice to the public and importance of the public perception.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was chief guest while Basharat Shehzad Additional DG FIA Headquarters Islamabad, Saqib Sultan Director National Public Safety and Sultan Saleem Mirza DG Headquarters NAB Islamabad participated as guest speakers.

Sultan Saleem Mirza in his address said that our legislators should look into the whole system and laws which were affecting the justice system because many of them were inducted from the British rules which were outdated.

"We only talk about justice, not about the laws or policies for the convicted, for his contribution to society," he said.

Focusing on the public interaction, Basharat Shahzad said that action taken in the public feedback should also be given importance because when action would be taken the perception would automatically be improved.

He said that there was no database in our country which caused the weak coordination between the police, investigation, prosecution and judiciary departments who were responsible for the justice.

While addressing, Saqib Sultan said that justice was the most important act which protected the state and Pakistan was lacking behind in this, according to the World Justice Project 2020 Pakistan falls at the 98th position in world criminal justice. He said that there were faults in the system which changed the public perception negatively of government security and justice departments. He said that police stations should be for police and the criminals not for the common public but the digital interaction only.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman in his address said that we as a whole society should rethink our whole system because providing justice was not the only responsibility of the government departments but the society also.

He said that the majority people did not have the efficient knowledge about the law and their rights. Academia could play a vital role for supporting government in research, research based planning & policy making, he said.

At the end of the session, he thanked all the participants and hoped for further more sessions on the topics alike in near future.

All the speakers focused on the digitalization of the system which will not only help the working of the government departments but also the community interaction.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Police National Accountability Bureau Agriculture Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency Criminals 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part ..

6 minutes ago

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8t ..

6 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building ..

10 minutes ago

Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

12 minutes ago

Fourth round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy be ..

17 minutes ago

An important decision of the Arts Council of Pakis ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.