Reforms in civil services will prove to be important milestone, says Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that reforms in civil services will prove to be an important milestone for change in the outdated system, leading to a new bright future of Pakistan.In a series of tweets on Monday, she said the Prime Minister has fulfilled its promise of reforms in civil services.

The Special Assistant said under these reforms the inability will be discouraged while capacity will be encouraged.

She said now the service to specific individuals or a political family will not be the standard of sustainable development.The Special Assistant said standard of development is now linked to hard work, capacity, public service and solution to public problems.

She said the promotion of the officers is now linked to their performance and public relief. The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan is removing all barriers in the way of providing relief to the general public.