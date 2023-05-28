UrduPoint.com

Reforms In Cleanliness, Sanitary System Imperative: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that necessary reforms were imperative in cleanliness and sanitary system of the city.

Chairing a meeting of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) here on Sunday, she directed the FWMC to activate monitoring officers in all zones of the city so that they could properly check sanitation and cleanliness.

In this connection, steps were also being taken on a war-footing for arranging machinery for the FWMC so that it could improve its overall performance.

She also directed the FWMC authorities to immediately develop a mobile App for the company and took briefing about cleanliness plan regarding Eidul Azha.

The commissioner directed to prepare about 100,000 collection bags for Eidul Azha and said a comprehensive roster should be evolved and implemented during Eid days.

Chief Executive Officer FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan briefed the commissioner about Eid plan.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and others were also present in the meeting.

