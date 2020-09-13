UrduPoint.com
'Reforms In Criminal Justice System' Top Most Priority Of Govt : Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

'Reforms in criminal justice system' top most priority of govt : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said that the reforming criminal justice system and ensuring speedy justice to the common man were the top most priority of the government.

Talking to a private news channel while condemning the motorway incident, he said the culprits involved in the motorway incident would be given exemplary punishment.

Minister said it was part of the PTI's manifesto to build such a society where the women, the children whether alone or with their families should feel secure irrespective of whether it is day or night.

He said that justice would prevail in any case in respect of motorway incident and the culprits involved in this heinous crime would not escape punishment.

He stressed on law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to provide speedy justice to the victim.

Ali Muhammad said that the government would take all possible measures for transforming Thana culture.

He said that revolutionary measures would be taken to redress grievances of the people at police stations.

He said the government would ensure speedy justice to the victim's family, adding that the PTI-led government was committed to bringing reforms in police system.

Replying to a question, he said the CCPO was a highly responsible position and he cannot be allowed to pass such irresponsible remarks.

He said it was the responsibility of state to protect its citizens no matter what time they choose to come out of their houses.

He said the CCPO must step down if he cannot perform his duty.

Replying another question, he said the corrupt practices during previous governments have deteriorated the performance of institutions.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not afraid of opposition's blackmailing tactics and the government would not let the opposition succeed in their personal interests.

