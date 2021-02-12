Reforms in ETEA underway for transparency, merit in appointments: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher education Kamran Bangash Friday said the provincial government was working on reforms in Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to ensure transparency and merit in new appointments.

Presiding over a meeting here on ETEA, he said soon all the recruitment would be made in the province through one testing agency, adding that all available resources would be utilized to enhance the capacity of ETEA and in order to overcome deficiency of manpower on various posts at ETEA would be advertised.

On the occasion, the CM's aide was informed that from September 2020 till December 2020 tests of as many as 240,000 persons were conducted while from January till date the tests of 140,000 persons were conducted.

Kamran Bangash directed ETEA officials to expedite work on computer based testing process to reduce reliance on private testing agencies for recruitment by the end of current year.

He said soon a summary to improve the capacity of ETEA would be submitted to KP cabinet for the approval.