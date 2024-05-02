Open Menu

Reforms In FBR Govt's Top Priority For Economic Revival: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, it was the top priority of the incumbent government to introduce reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to address economic crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading the entire reform process in this regard, he said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister highlighted that currently, tax cases pertaining to the recovery of more than Rs2700 billions were pending in courts, which should be concluded early. The parliament, he said, for the first time has legislated on tax tribunals in order to not only expedite the process but also make it efficient. Under the law, cases of Rs 20 million will go to the Commissioner while the cases above this will go to the Tribunal, he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that some postings and transfers have been made in the FBR and more are expected in the coming days with strict adherence to merit. Competent officers with good repute were being brought in front so the policies would be implemented efficiently, he said, adding that changes were not being made to declare anyone corrupt.

He said that transfers would also be made in customs office to streamline the system and its effects would also go to the lower level.

He said that steps were also being taken to expand tax net, recoveries, income tax collection and stop electricity theft in the country so that this money could be used for the welfare of the public. The Prime Minister, he said, is committed for the revival of economy and has given a full liberty to the FBR to perform well.

The law minister said that the IMF has recommended to expand tax net, control electricity theft and ensure good governance to save the resources. The people were earning millions of rupees but paying no income taxes, he said, adding that it was injustice to put more burden on those who were already taxpayers.

The minister said that amendments in the law was a good initiative and now practical steps were required to bring the country out from financial crisis.

