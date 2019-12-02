UrduPoint.com
Reforms In Govt's Departments Will Improve Services Delivery: Shahram Tarakai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the provincial government has been introducing reforms that would enable government's institutions to deliver

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the provincial government has been introducing reforms that would enable government's institutions to deliver.

He was addressing a "Knowledge Dissemination Conference" organized here Monday under Swiss Development Corporation-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Governance Programme.

Senior Minister Atif Khan, Swiss Ambassador Thomas Kolly, member KP Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, WSSP Chief Executive Syed Zafar Ali Shah and chief executive officers of all water and sanitation companies of the province were present.

The water governance programme continued for two years under which WSSP and water and sanitation services company Mardan (WSSCM) built capacity of its field and management staff. Both sanitation utilities trained around 5500 staff under the SDC project.

Besides, a master plan, to assess needs of consumers till 2048, and a business plan, to make the sanitation utilities financially self-sustainable, were launched under the SDC-funded programme.

The companies set up community awareness departments to sensitise community regarding hazards of dumping of waste at improper places.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lamented that despite government's efforts masses were not taking care of their surroundings and wasting water.

He said that government was aware and very concerned about untreated water being thrown in rivers that was taking a toll on marine life.

"We are aware of the looming environmental threats and working to find lasting solutions," he said.

Shahram said that sewerage water would be treated and used for irrigating of crops while efforts were underway to contain climatic changes.

On services delivery, he said that everyone has to perform or else they would be sent packing and urged heads of sanitation companies do more as water and sanitation were the most basic needs.

Ambassador Kolly shed lights on achievements gained under the project and said that Swiss Government was funding various projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the water governance programme helped the companies improve its efficiency. The programme would prove a model for sanitation entities in other provinces, he added.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that SDC helped WSSP improve its services delivery mechanism.

"Customer Survey helped WSSP increase its number of consumers," he said and added that a master plan and a business plan would help WSSP become financially self-sustainable.

