Reforms in health sector top priority: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here on Monday said that the provincial government took pragmatic steps for improvement in healthcare system by providing maximum treatment facilities to patients.

He was speaking at inaugural ceremony of Digital Platform System for students and faculty members at North West school of Medicine (NWSM) Hayatabad.

Mushtaq said that KP government was implementing reform agenda in health sector to provide modern facilities in hospitals along with modern laboratories to diagnose complex diseases.

He said that the system would help further improvement in the quality of treatment, adding that providing the best care to patients with over 25 medical specialties made it more reliable.

He congratulated NWSM for becoming the first private medical college and launching an "up-to-date" digital and modern platform for medical students and professionals in Peshawar.

Pro-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr Lal Ahmed and Principal North West School of Medicine Prof. Dr Noor-ul-Ayman along with people associated with the Department of Medicine participated in the ceremony.