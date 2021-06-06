(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash has said that reforms introduced in higher education have started bearing positive results, adding that all pledges made with the people were being fulfilled.

He expressed these views while talking to parliamentary secretary, Ayesha Bano, who called on him here in his office, said an official news release issued here on Sunday.

Appreciating the provision of interrupted educational facilities to thousands of students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Higher Education Department, he said that students from Chitral to North Waziristan were being provided best educational facilities.

He said that the various projects for promotion of curricular and extra-curricular activities, imparting of teaching skill to teachers on modern and scientific lines were under consideration.

Kamran Bangash said that said that now every college of the province is playing the role of mini-university wherein professors, associate professors, assistant professors and lecturers are teaching the students with diligence and devotion.

He said that as manifesto of PTI, the provincial government has appointed world standard vice chancellors on basis of strict merit and transparent manner.

On this occasion, the parliamentary secretary on higher education, Ayesha Bano said that questions relating to higher education were being answered in pleasant and satisfactory manner. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the standard of education is improving.