Open Menu

Reforms In Housing Sector Under Consideration: Riaz Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Reforms in housing sector under consideration: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada said on Wednesday that proposals for reforms in the housing sector are under active review to address the growing challenges in this domain.

Speaking informally with journalists, the minister said that a task force has been formed to compile a comprehensive report on the proposed reforms, which will be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within the next two weeks.

Key recommendations under consideration included the construction of high-rise residential buildings in various sectors of Islamabad, aimed at meeting the rising demand for housing in the capital city, he added.

To alleviate the strain on government-provided housing, the task force is also exploring measures to streamline and enhance the hiring process for private accommodations, the minister added.

He said, “The final decision regarding the implementation of these housing reforms will rest with the prime minister.”

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Housing

Recent Stories

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

32 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

47 minutes ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

47 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

47 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

2 hours ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan