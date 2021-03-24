Reforms in institutions, top priority of PTI manifesto: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that introducing reforms in government departments and institutions is an important part of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's manifesto and one of the top priority areas of the incumbent government

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting which discussed various matters related to police reforms.

Besides provincial ministers Shahram Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and Special Assistant to KP CM Kamran Bangash,Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Advocate General, Shumail Butt, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and high ups of police department also attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting were given detailed briefing on the proposed police reforms.

The chief minister said that people have voted PTI to power for introducing reforms and ensuring transparency and merit.

He has further said that reforms initiatives would be continued to strengthen institutions and improve their efficiency with the aim to facilitate the public to the optimum level and to ensure better service delivery.

The forum decided to constitute a cabinet committee comprising cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash to meticulously review the proposed reforms and to finalize its recommendations for the consideration of the provincial cabinet.

It was further decided that Secretary Home, Secretary Law, Advocate General and high ups of police department will provide technical assistance to the cabinet committee in finalizing the recommendations.

Talking to the participants, the chair remarked that large scale reforms were introduced in police system during the previous government of PTI giving unprecedented autonomy to the police.

He said that the incumbent provincial government also intends to further improve those reforms. However, he added that autonomy of police would not be compromised at all.

Mahmood Khan maintained that police reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of police by further strengthening it adding that besides police, reforms will continue to be introduced in other departments and institutions as well so that their capacity could be enhanced and public service delivery could be improved upto the public expectations.

He stressed the need of consultations with the police before finalizing any recommendation to this effect and said that since it is police which is going to implement reforms on ground, as such its input as major stake holder is very important.