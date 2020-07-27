Reforms in Irrigation department underway

Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari issued two years report of his department and stated Monday that reforms were initiated to make the system more efficient as well as cost effective

According to official sources here, he said that e-Abiana system had been started under which water charges would be received through computerized system and the received amount would be utilized for improvement of old canals.

He said water charges/tax had been doubled and this would help in increasing the annual income of Irrigation department by 2 billion rupees.

Agriculture minister said that Human Resource Management System had been set up so that manpower could be utilized in a much more efficient way.

E-tendering system had also been started under which tendering would be done through computerized system and this would end the direct connection between contractor and officials.

Punjab Irrigation Minister said that steps had also been taken for career planning of engineers for their proper training.

Mohsin Leghari said that steps taken during previous year helped in availability of additional quantity of 55 per cent water on average, and added that provision of water to tail end farmers was top priority.

He said that extension work of Tarimmu and Panjnad barrage had started which would cost Rs 16800 million.

He further said that work on Jalalpur canal had also started which would help in irrigating 160,000 acres of land of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab.

The minister said that extension work of Greater Thal Canal Phase II was in progress ,saying it would irrigate 293,000 acres of land.

He highlighted that Daducha dam after completion would help provide clean drinking water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.