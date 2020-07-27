UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms In Irrigation Department Underway

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

Reforms in Irrigation department underway

Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari issued two years report of his department and stated Monday that reforms were initiated to make the system more efficient as well as cost effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari issued two years report of his department and stated Monday that reforms were initiated to make the system more efficient as well as cost effective.

According to official sources here, he said that e-Abiana system had been started under which water charges would be received through computerized system and the received amount would be utilized for improvement of old canals.

He said water charges/tax had been doubled and this would help in increasing the annual income of Irrigation department by 2 billion rupees.

Agriculture minister said that Human Resource Management System had been set up so that manpower could be utilized in a much more efficient way.

E-tendering system had also been started under which tendering would be done through computerized system and this would end the direct connection between contractor and officials.

Punjab Irrigation Minister said that steps had also been taken for career planning of engineers for their proper training.

Mohsin Leghari said that steps taken during previous year helped in availability of additional quantity of 55 per cent water on average, and added that provision of water to tail end farmers was top priority.

He said that extension work of Tarimmu and Panjnad barrage had started which would cost Rs 16800 million.

He further said that work on Jalalpur canal had also started which would help in irrigating 160,000 acres of land of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab.

The minister said that extension work of Greater Thal Canal Phase II was in progress ,saying it would irrigate 293,000 acres of land.

He highlighted that Daducha dam after completion would help provide clean drinking water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Water Dam Rawalpindi Progress Khushab Pind Dadan Khan Mohsin Khan Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Company Responsible for Polluting Volga River Fine ..

1 minute ago

KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2 ..

1 minute ago

Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surg ..

1 minute ago

Actor Ahsan Khan visits Child Protection and Welfa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.