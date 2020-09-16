UrduPoint.com
Reforms In Judicial System Imperative For Resolving People's Issues: Chan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Reforms in judicial system imperative for resolving people's issues: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said reforms in judicial system was imperative for resolving issues of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said rising criminal cases like rape and abduction was a matter of serious concern.

Despite installation of cameras, he said dacoity incidents were being reported in the country.

He said it was the responsibility of the state to provide security and safety to the citizen.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, should surrender before the court to protect his credibility among the party members and workers.

He said the country's law would bring ex-prime minister back to Pakistan.

