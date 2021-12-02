Reforms in police culture, need of hours: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khuram Ali has said that idea of community policing was in practice and technological facilities were being employed as part of efforts to change over a century old police system to improve service delivery

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khuram Ali has said that idea of community policing was in practice and technological facilities were being employed as part of efforts to change over a century old police system to improve service delivery.

RPO said this while paying his visit to Police lines khanewal on Thursday.

According to Police spokesman, Khurram Ali said that police department was functioning with the taxes from public and private sector employees, business community and people from other sectors of life and police was duty bound to serve them.

The old and outdated police system was being improved gradually, he said. He said that police was performing duty with dedication in Multan region despite constraints adding, people-police ratio was one police for 800 people.

He said that idea of community policing has been introduced under which police officials were holding open courts in 2700 big mosques in Multan region besides greater interaction with people at Mohallah level. Moreover, students of schools, colleges and universities were being facilitated to pay orientation visits to police stations.

He said that community rooms have been set up in each police station where parties can avail their chances to sort out disputes through talks.

DPO khanewal and other police officials were also present there on that occasion.