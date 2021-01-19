UrduPoint.com
Reforms In Police Dept Underway To Facilitate Masses: Addl IG Zafar Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (South Punjab) Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Tuesday said that revolutionary reforms were being introduced to improve police culture.

The reforms in police culture was essential to provide relief to masses and ensure timely dispensation of justice, he said this while chairing a meeting on video link, here. The video link meeting was attended by RPOs and DPOs of Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

The officers gave briefing on law and order situation and reforms in police department.

Additional IG instructed to improve information system and be highly vigilant on hardened criminals. Active policing was important to discourage crimes including gang-rapes, murder and dacoities.

RPO Multan Wasim Khan remarked that security branches were re-organized for maintaining law and order situation. An open door policy have been introduced to improve liaison between police and masses. RPOs of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur also briefed the meeting participants about law and order situation in their respective areas.

