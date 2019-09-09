UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms In Police System Vital: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Reforms in police system vital: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of bringing reforms in the police system.

He directed this while presiding over a high-level meeting held at CM office here on Monday.

He said "Thana" culture would have to be changed by bringing betterment in the police attitude.

It was the need of the hour to bring reforms in police system and any action above the law would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

The CM said that police should treat people humbly and the Punjab police would be harmonized with the latest requirements of present age.

He said previous governments used police for achieving their political objectives.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would change the ever continuing redundant system and would make a public friendly police system.

Usman Buzdar said distinctive steps were being introduced with the help of modern technology in order to bring change in "Thana" culture.

Investigation process and lockups in the police stations were being monitored through cameras while accountability system was being made more effective in police force, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

1 hour ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

1 hour ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.