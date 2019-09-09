Reforms in police system vital: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of bringing reforms in the police system.

He directed this while presiding over a high-level meeting held at CM office here on Monday.

He said "Thana" culture would have to be changed by bringing betterment in the police attitude.

It was the need of the hour to bring reforms in police system and any action above the law would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

The CM said that police should treat people humbly and the Punjab police would be harmonized with the latest requirements of present age.

He said previous governments used police for achieving their political objectives.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would change the ever continuing redundant system and would make a public friendly police system.

Usman Buzdar said distinctive steps were being introduced with the help of modern technology in order to bring change in "Thana" culture.

Investigation process and lockups in the police stations were being monitored through cameras while accountability system was being made more effective in police force, he added.