Open Menu

Reforms In Power Sector To Bring Further Reduction In Tariffs: Federal Minister For Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that reforms in the power sector will bring further reduction in tariffs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that reforms in the power sector will bring further reduction in tariffs.

The work on reforming the power sector was started on the directives of the prime minister to facilitate the industrial and domestic consumers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The confidence of the IMF and international companies have been increasing after reforming the energy sector, he said.

In reply to a question, he said discussions with 68 power plant companies are underway to achieve the objectives.

He said that reviewing contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) would help address the issues in the power sector.

To a question about power pilferage cases, he said an amount of 55 billion rupees had been spent for solarization project executed in Balochistan region. He added that the step would minimize the losses.

About privatization of DISCOs, he said the progress was being made in privatization of DISCOs and hope to finalize the work in next year.

To a question about prime minister's announcement for reducing power tariff, he said the industrial sector would benefit largely besides the domestic consumer.

Recent Stories

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

12 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

1 minute ago
 Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt f ..

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tari ..

1 minute ago
 Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction ..

Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister ..

53 seconds ago
 DC Kohat hosts public meeting

DC Kohat hosts public meeting

54 seconds ago
Governor prays for early recovery of President Asi ..

Governor prays for early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

56 seconds ago
 Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road ac ..

Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

57 seconds ago
 ATM on track for record attendance as visitor regi ..

ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year

42 minutes ago
 UAE search and rescue team continues to support hu ..

UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, Londo ..

Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, London

59 seconds ago
 Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan