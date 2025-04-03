- Home
Reforms In Power Sector To Bring Further Reduction In Tariffs: Federal Minister For Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that reforms in the power sector will bring further reduction in tariffs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that reforms in the power sector will bring further reduction in tariffs.
The work on reforming the power sector was started on the directives of the prime minister to facilitate the industrial and domestic consumers, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The confidence of the IMF and international companies have been increasing after reforming the energy sector, he said.
In reply to a question, he said discussions with 68 power plant companies are underway to achieve the objectives.
He said that reviewing contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) would help address the issues in the power sector.
To a question about power pilferage cases, he said an amount of 55 billion rupees had been spent for solarization project executed in Balochistan region. He added that the step would minimize the losses.
About privatization of DISCOs, he said the progress was being made in privatization of DISCOs and hope to finalize the work in next year.
To a question about prime minister's announcement for reducing power tariff, he said the industrial sector would benefit largely besides the domestic consumer.
