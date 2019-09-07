Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said it was top priority of the government to bring reforms in Punjab and Islamabad police to streamline the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said it was top priority of the government to bring reforms in Punjab and Islamabad police to streamline the system.

The PTI government had already brought reforms in police department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an aim to provide speedy justice to masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the appointments made in police department of Punjab and KP were on purely merit and without any political interference, adding the PTI government was not interfering in the affairs of the institutions.

He said provision of security and justice to people was the responsibility of the incumbent government and reforms in police would pave the ways for that.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally taking keen interest in police reforms in Punjab and Islamabad to bring improvement in the department.