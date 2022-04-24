UrduPoint.com

Reforms In Recovery Departments Resulted Positively: Admin East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that reforms were introduced in the recovery departments to improve revenue which is resulted in improvement in terms of development in district East.

The DMC East is moving in the right direction in all respects, particularly in terms of development, he said this while inspecting the road development works at Karachi Admin Society Block-1, said a statement on Sunday.

He said that we will always welcome and accept the healthy criticism. We will facilitate the people through development works including sports events as all possible steps are being taken to overcome the obstacles, he said.

Speaking about successful holding of Karachi Peace Tape Ball cricket Tournament, he said that he has always tried to promote and encourage the productive activities and by the grace of Allah DMC East, Pakistan Rangers and others have managed to organize the big sports event with the cooperation of Sindh Police and we will try to hold such an event after some time.

Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammad Arshad, Sub Engineer Saleem Farooqi and others were also present.

