UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms In Tax System Foremost Priority Of Present Government: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Reforms in tax system foremost priority of present government: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a fair and transparent tax system had vital role in enhancing the government's capacity of ensuring effective governance and welfare and betterment of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a fair and transparent tax system had vital role in enhancing the government's capacity of ensuring effective governance and welfare and betterment of masses.

He said the country's elite class in the past not only misused public resources for their personal gains but also continued to occasionally bring about changes in tax system in a way that the whole burden of taxes was borne by common man and traders, which affected the small and medium enterprises especially the common man.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting about reforms in the country's tax regime.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants to PM Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman board of Investment (BIO), former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Pasha, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that reformation in the tax system was the foremost priority of the government so that it could be transformed into a just and transparent.

Welcoming the suggestions regarding reforms in the tax system, he directed the Minister for Industries and Productions and Advisors on Finance and Commerce to review the proposals in detail so that the actionable suggestions could be implemented.

During the meeting, various proposal regarding reforms in the tax system, removing different flaws in the current system, checking the misuse of tax system by the elite class, eliminating the corruption of tax officers and making the tax system fair and transparent.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Man FBR Commerce Government Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

AJK to have fully-equipped Forensic Lab soon: Haid ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt initiates 760 schemes in communic ..

2 minutes ago

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

4 minutes ago

Patwari dismissed over corruption

4 minutes ago

KP Assembly passes Law Officers Appointment (Amend ..

4 minutes ago

Nadal returns, Djokovic looking for redemption in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.