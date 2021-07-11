PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Sunday said the reforms were being introduced in his department for quick service delivery to people.

Talking to media men in Nowshera District, he said the entire system of the department would be digitalized for quick delivery of service to people.

He said performance based postings and conduct staff were being properly monitored.

He said the presence of all the officers deployed in district offices would be mandatory during office time for the resolution of public grievances.

Khaleeq informed that new counters equipped with latest equipment were being prepared in Excise Directorate where all problems faced by people would be resolved under one-roof.

He said all available resources were being utilized for achieving the set targets.

He said the work on development has been expedited in the province besides proper monitoring of performance development projects for benefits of people.