UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms Introduced In Govt Entities: Cabinet Told

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:36 PM

Reforms introduced in govt entities: Cabinet told

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain Tuesday apprised the Federal Cabinet that major reforms had been introduced in different important government entities, including Federal Board of Revenue, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines, State Bank, Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Railways under the recommendation of Task Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain Tuesday apprised the Federal Cabinet that major reforms had been introduced in different important government entities, including Federal Board of Revenue, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines, State Bank, Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Railways under the recommendation of Task Force.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan that considered a number of important agenda items, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, while giving briefing over the working of Task Force on Austerity and Re-structuring, further said it had held 16 meetings and about 50 consultative sessions since its inception on September 5, 2018.

Eligible, competent and expert people were appointed in the government entities, which had increased their performance, he added.

Under the austerity drive, he said, unnecessary expenditures had been curtailed, besides reduction in the purchase of vehicles, machinery and expenditures on their maintenance were ensured. The government offices housed in the rented buildings had been shifted to state-owned ones, which also helped in substantial savings.

The meeting also comprehensively considered elections reforms. Prime Minister Imran Khan, as always, stressed upon holding of transparent elections.

The cabinet also approved grant of powers to the Departmental Working Committee to sanction upto Rs 2 billion for the planning projects. A mechanism for making the sanctioning process of development projects easier and expeditious was also devised. The Finance Division ensured a process for timely release of funds for the development projects.

It also accorded its approval for appointment and transfer of board of directors in Postal Life Insurance Company Limited under SECP rules.

To expedite disposal of the telecom sector related cases pending in different high courts and to reduce backlog, the cabinet also approved establishment of Telecom Appellant Tribunal under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act 1996.

The cabinet also approved an energy support package for the industries under the recommendations of its Economic Coordination Committee and Committee for Energy, and directed for sending of the matter to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for formulation of tariff.

The prime minister observed that the package would help in enhancement of the industry and increase investment, besides generating employment opportunities and strengthening of the economy.

PM's Special Assistant Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the meeting about the latest situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said precautions were must considering the situation and hinted that the government would not shut business activities, so that the wheels of economy could move on.

The cabinet also approved the Jammu and Kashmir state property budget, which was collected from the rented out urban and agricultural properties owned by the Jammu and Kashmir government inside Pakistan.

It also granted powers of presiding officers to senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges in Gilgit Baltistan under Sector 44 of the PECA 2016.

The cabinet approved re-organization of Board of Directors of Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and also approved appointment of Farah Agha in the board. Such a decision was part of that policy under which the boards of government companies were being made autonomous and free from political influence.

The meeting also ratified decisions of its Economic Coordination Committee during its meetings held on October 21 and 29, 2020.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Business Budget Nepra Company Vehicles Bank Farah Jammu Gilgit Baltistan September October FBR 2016 2018 2020 Media From Government Cabinet Industry PIA Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

11 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

26 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference calls for stringent reg ..

26 minutes ago

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

41 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.