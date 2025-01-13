Reforms introduced to address challenges of investors in Balochistan: Bilal

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment, Bilal Khan Kakar on Monday said that various measures and reforms have been introduced by provincial and Federal governments to address the challenges being faced by investors in Balochistan.

He said this while speaking to a delegation from the business community and said that the government is striving to improve the business environment in the province, facilitate business operations, and provide financial support.

He said that priority sectors such as agriculture, minerals, energy, and infrastructure are being focused saying that on these initiatives include the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the Gwadar Free Trade Zone, and Export Processing Zones, where the government offers incentives and facilities for investment, including a 25% exemption on import duty for plants, machinery, and equipment, and a 5% exemption on customs duty.

He maintained that currently, seven investment projects are in the implementation phase, with some nearing completion.

In addition, more than 15 investment projects are in the progress phase, involving both domestic and foreign investments, he said.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to launch more large-scale projects in Balochistan to ensure prosperity and create employment opportunities for the people.

