Reforms measures being taken to ensure transparency: AGP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jehangir has said that the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) has set the process of reforms in motion including setting up of Audit Management Information System (AMIS) competency center and Specialized Audit unit for specific sectors to meet challenges and to ensure transparency and to improve the.

Addressing a batch of Probationary Officers of 47th Specialized Training Program on the eve of their passing out ceremony held at Pakistan Audit & Accounts Academy Lahore, the Auditor General of Pakistan congratulated all the 24 probationary officers who had completing 10 months long STP for their attainments in terms of impressive achievements and splendid results, according to a press release issued by the AGP office on Monday.

Javed Jehangir said that the Probationers of 47th Batch were entering into service at the time when the pre-requisite of professionalism for working in an IT environment had to be fulfilled on their part.

This digitization and e-governance also affected other process flows and had thus ushered in the age of disruptive technologies. Therefore officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts service are obligated to focus on their continuous professional development, learning new skills for assimilating audit techniques commensurate with emerging audit areas and working environments to prove themselves as productive members of the public sector auditing community.

Auditor General also shared with young officers that a detailed briefing had recently been afforded to the President of Pakistan to whom it was quite reassuring that the department of AGP was also in process of revising the audit planning parameters as well as making reporting of audit results more in line with the changing expectations of the stakeholders.

All these efforts can translate into strengthening public accountability and good governance in the country if the officers demonstrate dedication, diligence, sincerity of purpose, and having faith in their hard work, he said.

The Auditor General of Pakistan underscored the importance for all the officers to keep themselves abreast of the latest trends in public sector auditing and report on the effectiveness and efficiency of the public sector functionaries so that the value for money spent by public sector could be established.

He also made a mention of roll-out of these ICT systems, which will help minimize human intervention and inconsistency in audit planning, execution and reporting.

He adverted to enhanced capacity of the training academy having developed a foothold in delivery of hybrid learning modules and commended the efforts made by the Rector and Faculty of PAAA to ensure completion of Specialized Training program without any halt and hindrance despite resurgence of two Covid 19 waves at their peak.