Reforms needed to improve entire value chain of civil service: webinar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Executive Development Institute of National school of Public Policy (EDI-NSPP) Tuesday organised a first-ever webinar on "Existing Gaps in the Civil Service Structure: Remedies proposed in the recent Civil Service Reforms".

Almost 300 participants attended the session. Introducing the subject, Dean EDI Ahmad Nazir Warraich set the frame of reference for the topic of discussion. He also mentioned some recent reforms/ changes made by the government including promotion policy and rules, efficiency and discipline rules, rotation policy, etc. He stressed the need to create a balance between improvement in service structure and improvement in service delivery.

Speakers included Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Director Centre for Public Policy & Governance FCU Prof Dr Saeed Shafqat.

A session of vibrant and open questions and answers was also conducted.

The participants urged the civil servants to update their skills according to changing times. The panelists said that reforming the entire value chain of the civil service from induction and recruitment to the training to performance evaluation, career progression and compensation, benefits and retirement were the solution to civil service woes.

Rector NSPP Dr Ijaz Munir emphasised the need for civil service reforms, adding that civil servants should improve themselves at the same time. He promised his support and intent to conduct a training need assessment with an aim to improve the pre- and in-service training programmes.

