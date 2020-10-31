UrduPoint.com
Reforms Package Being Hammered Out To Resolve Long Pending Issues: Info Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:47 PM

Reforms package being hammered out to resolve long pending issues: Info Secretary

Reforms package is being hammered out in consultation with stakeholders of regional press to resolve long pending issues, said Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Akbar Hussain Durrani

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Reforms package is being hammered out in consultation with stakeholders of regional press to resolve long pending issues, said Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Akbar Hussain Durrani.

He expressed these remaeks during his visit to Press Information Department (PID) regional office here on Saturday with special objective to personally acquaint himself about the core issues of the regional press.

He said that revamping of all subordinate and attached departments of Federal Ministry of Information & Broadcasting as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under able guidance of Minister Information Shibli Fraz had been appreciated at all levels.

Akbar Hussain Durrani said that subordinate organizations of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting were following digitalization policies to improve overall working and said that private organizations should also follow the same reforms.

He said that successful implementation of Media Policy (Print & Electronic) had established the confidence of stake holders. He further told that the main offices of the Information Department would be on E-filing after December 2020.

Federal Secretary I&B clarified that problems of the workers affiliated with the regional press would also be resolved as soon as the major problems confronted by these segments were resolved. He said that regional press was a major segment of mainstream of media which was contributing its role in projecting problems faced by the people.

"It is also playing an instrumental role in highlighting the issues and facilitating the government and policy makers to take appropriate measures to resolve these problems, he added.

Saeed Ahmad Sheikh DG PID Lahore briefed the Secretary Information about the issues of regional press.

