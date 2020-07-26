UrduPoint.com
Reforms Package To Boost Construction Industry: CM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:31 AM

The Punjab government has announced reforms package for economic growth and boosting the construction industry in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has announced reforms package for economic growth and boosting the construction industry in the province.

The chief minister said that one window system had been introduced for getting the permits related to construction sectors whereas e-Khidmat centers would now approve construction-related NOCs and maps.

Necessary NOCs can be easily obtained from e-Khidmat Centers and people would not have to visit public office again and again.

He said the government had fixed a time frame for the issuance of NOCs for the services related to the construction industry as the government would be bound to issue NOCs and permits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame.

Usman Buzdar said map for constructing residential or commercial building would be approved within 30 days whereas, NOC of commercialization conversion would be provided to the applicant in just 45 days.

He said new housing schemes would be approved by development authorities in 60 to 75 days while in past, people had to visit public offices for many months for these services.

Usman Buzdar said that people of the Punjab were being facilitated in a better way through e-governance besides creating ease in their lives.

He said that one window operation had been formally launched at e-service centers set up at the divisional headquarters wherein a total of 78 services, including 32 services related to the construction sector, could be availed.

He said that in the second phase, the scope of these services would be extended to the district level from the first week of August and people of Punjab would be able to avail these services. He said that an outdated system had been made easier for the convenience of people through technology and this initiative would not only save valuable time but also eliminate bribery.

