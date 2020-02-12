Reforms process going on in 131 agricultural markets

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhinder has said that reforms process is underway in 131 agricultural markets across the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the PAMRA at the Agriculture House on Wednesday.

He said six farmers, two middlemen and workers were being given representation in market committees whereas representatives of buyers would also be part of the market committee.

He said that agricultural markets were being connected across the province whereas proper cleanliness arrangements were also being made in these model markets.

Quality packaging and warehouses were also being set up in these markets, he said.

He added that closed markets were being reopened so that number of markets could beincreased.