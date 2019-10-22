Reforms process in TMAs in full swing: Shahram Tarakai

KP Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shahram Khan Tarakai said the process of reforms in tehsil and town administrations was continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shahram Khan Tarakai said the process of reforms in tehsil and town administrations was continued.

Presiding over a meeting of Local Council Board (LCB), he said Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) had been introduced to monitored the performance of all tehsil and town municipal administrations (TMAs) that include water & sanitation, cleanliness, plantation and solid waste management.

He said the salaries of employees would be linked with their performance. Beside, the Secretary LCB, Khizer Hayat and Information Technology concerned officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Secretary LCB, Khizer Hayat gave detailed briefing regarding dash board.

The meeting was told that data of all TMAs of the province was available on the dash board and details of all information from the attendance of the TMAs employees to tenders could be seen on the dash board.

The provincial minister directed the officers concerned to link the promotion of all employees with their attendance and performance.

He also said the officers would visit each TMA themselves and check the identity of every employee to find out ghost employees. Similarly, he said the data of all employees would also be put on the dash board.

The meeting was told that out of 93 TMAs in the province, biometric attendance system had already been installed in 22 of them so far. In the remaining TMAs it would also be installed within the period of one month.

Furthermore, details about the release of the installment wise funds for the projects could also be seen on the dash board.

The provincial directed minister directed the LCB officers for the installation of the modern biometric attendance system and taking of stern action against employees showing poor performance.