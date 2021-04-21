UrduPoint.com
Reforms Process Started In MoIB In 2018 Being Resumed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the process of reforms started in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting( MoIB) in 2018 was being resumed.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that ptv News has been given a deadline of June 1 to complete the HD project which was pending from 2019.

From June 1, PTV News will be converted to full HD, and PTV sports will also become an HD channel this year.

Similarly, Chaudhry Fawad said foundation of a new English channel would be laid this year.

He said that PTV studios in Karachi and Lahore will be renovated on Public Private Partnership mode. Moreover he said that Associated Press of Pakistan( APP) will be made a digital news agency.

He said that steps have been taken to make the PID and advertising system completely paperless.

External Publicity Wing will completely revamped, he said.

He said that revival of film and drama was the first priority of the government.

Chaudhry Fawad said work had started on world class production on the lives of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Tipu Sultan.

The Kamyab Jawan programme will provide loans of up to Rs. 50 million to the young drama and filmmakers.

Under Prime Minister's Housing Project houses and Insaf Sehat cards would be provided to journalists associated with print and electronic media.

He said that legislation was being made for ensuring the payment of salaries mandatory to overcome the problem of delay .

He said that it will also be his policy to provide facilities to the press clubs. Moreover he said that full support would be given to Digital Media.

