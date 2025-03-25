Open Menu

Reforms Soon To Ensure Timely And Effective Justice; CJP Yahya Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In an effort to improve service delivery and expand access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi conducted an interactive session with the heads of various sections of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court here Tuesday.

The session was attended by Registrar, SCP, Muhammad Salim Khan, development expert Mr. Sher Shah, DG Federal Judicial academy Mr. Hayat Ali Shah and Secretary, Law and Justice Commission (LJCP) Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat.

During the session, Chief Justice Afridi reviewed the ongoing reforms, emphasizing the digitalization of court processes, enhanced accessibility, streamlined procedures, accountability, and increased transparency in judicial operations.

He noted that the reforms aim not only to reduce case pendency but also to ensure that litigants receive timely and effective justice. He stressed that litigants, as the core stakeholders of the justice system, deserve the utmost respect, reinforcing the institution's commitment to justice and its positive public image.

The session highlighted significant milestones achieved to date, including the successful implementation of the E-Filing system. In addition, the IT Directorate presented progress updates on the integration of digital technologies and the establishment of mechanisms designed to further enhance the accessibility and transparency of the judicial process.

