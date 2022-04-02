Reforms to be introduced to ensure transparent election: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the opposition alliance after formation of next the government would introduce election reforms to stop selection and ensure transparent process to elect true public representative

Addressing a press conference here along with Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Nayyer Bukhari, he expressed the hope that the new journey of democracy and independent judiciary would start from April 3.

Bilawal Bhutto said the present government could not provide relief to the citizens, particularly downtrodden segments of the society during last three and half years. The government also tried to control freedom of expression, he alleged.

He said the opposition parties wanted to carry out 'No-Confidence Motion' peacefully to strengthen democracy as the motion was a democratic process which should be carried out as per the rules as several Prime Ministers were removed in the past through undemocratic moves.

Bilawal Bhutto informed the media persons that the opposition had received information that the government wanted to create hurdles in the way of the democratic process in and outside the parliament.

"The country is passing through a difficult time and it is responsibility of the political forces to bring it out of the crisis, for which all the constitutional and democratic norms should be followed," he said.

The Parliament is the supreme institution of the country, he said and urged the parliamentarians to ensure its supremacy.

The government had victimized the parliamentarians of the opposition parties in the name of accountability, he alleged and said "We will not indulge in such politics." To a question about completion of the procedure of No-Confidence Motion, he said that the apex court had clarified that no parliamentarian could be stopped to take part in the voting process.