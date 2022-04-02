UrduPoint.com

Reforms To Be Introduced To Ensure Transparent Election: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Reforms to be introduced to ensure transparent election: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the opposition alliance after formation of next the government would introduce election reforms to stop selection and ensure transparent process to elect true public representative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the opposition alliance after formation of next the government would introduce election reforms to stop selection and ensure transparent process to elect true public representative.

Addressing a press conference here along with Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Nayyer Bukhari, he expressed the hope that the new journey of democracy and independent judiciary would start from April 3.

Bilawal Bhutto said the present government could not provide relief to the citizens, particularly downtrodden segments of the society during last three and half years. The government also tried to control freedom of expression, he alleged.

He said the opposition parties wanted to carry out 'No-Confidence Motion' peacefully to strengthen democracy as the motion was a democratic process which should be carried out as per the rules as several Prime Ministers were removed in the past through undemocratic moves.

Bilawal Bhutto informed the media persons that the opposition had received information that the government wanted to create hurdles in the way of the democratic process in and outside the parliament.

"The country is passing through a difficult time and it is responsibility of the political forces to bring it out of the crisis, for which all the constitutional and democratic norms should be followed," he said.

The Parliament is the supreme institution of the country, he said and urged the parliamentarians to ensure its supremacy.

The government had victimized the parliamentarians of the opposition parties in the name of accountability, he alleged and said "We will not indulge in such politics." To a question about completion of the procedure of No-Confidence Motion, he said that the apex court had clarified that no parliamentarian could be stopped to take part in the voting process.

Related Topics

Election Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Parliament Democracy Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party April Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Eriksen-inspired Brentford thrash Chelsea 4-1

Eriksen-inspired Brentford thrash Chelsea 4-1

2 minutes ago
 'Really special' Mahmudul defies South Africa with ..

'Really special' Mahmudul defies South Africa with milestone century

2 minutes ago
 Premier League glory 'most important' for Klopp as ..

Premier League glory 'most important' for Klopp as Liverpool go top

2 minutes ago
 AVLC arrests two car lifters; recovers eight vehic ..

AVLC arrests two car lifters; recovers eight vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Oil, Gas in Ru ..

Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Oil, Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Van der Poel 'hits peak form' heading into Covid-h ..

Van der Poel 'hits peak form' heading into Covid-hit Tour of Flanders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.