Reforms to be made in sugar industry: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar Tuesday said reforms would be made in sugar industry to overcome the challenges to facilitate masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the meeting of sugar reforms committee was already held and stressed the need to take solid decisions to resolve the sugar issue.

The minister paid glowing tribute to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking timely decision regarding sugar matters, adding under the inquiry commission, hurdles had been removed.

He said after the forensic report, the institutions would take action against the perpetrators of sugar scam.