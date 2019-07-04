UrduPoint.com
Reforms To Bring Economic Growth, Improve Revenue System: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:27 PM

Reforms to bring economic growth, improve revenue system: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the basic purpose of bringing reforms was to accelerate economic growth, improve revenue system and restore confidence of the business community.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at his office. Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Trade Abdur Razak Dawood, Punjab Revenue Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam and Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the industrial agriculture sector, promotion of tourism, setting up of special economic zones and the steps taken for resolving problems of the business community in Punjab.

The prime minister said the government presented a balanced budget despite difficult economic situation by giving full attention to promotion of the industrial sector and protecting the poor segment of society.

Keeping in view the economic situation, the prime minister said the government took tough decisions to put the economy on the right path and steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said the government was fully aware about the reservations of business community. The process of bringing reforms in the FBR was going on to restore the confidence of business community, besides making all segments of the society partners in the process of economic development, he added.

The prime minister directed the FBR chairman and the economic team to meet various associations of the business community and inform them about the economic reforms, including the tax system.

