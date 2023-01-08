Reforms underway in Islamabad police to make it more professional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Showing firmness to their basic objective of maintaining law and order and ensuring peace in the city, personnel of Islamabad police successfully handled security affairs during the last seven months and ensured effective action against criminal elements.

With the support of the incumbent government and the Ministry of Interior, the top brass of the force is working hard to upgrade Islamabad police on modern lines, sharpen agility through the provision of resources and boost the morale of its personnel through welfare steps.

During the last seven months, multiple steps have been taken to overcome several constraints and boost the morale of the force. All these steps have been aimed at creating a professional, service-oriented and accountable force to prevent and detect crime as well as maintain public order.

Making reforms endure, or institutionalizing change, is a major challenge facing policing today but reforms in Islamabad police followed a pattern due to the guideline of the present government and the special interest of its chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan towards efficient policing.

The policemen in the Federal Capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs. The courageous role played by the police in the Capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely action against criminal elements as several police officials and Jawans of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom in line of duty. For the compensation to the families of martyred personnel, police source said that an amount of Rs. 1,224 million was paid to the families of Shuhada and deceased employees. Similarly, Rs. 17.5 million was also distributed among families of Shuhada, deceased officials and other police personnel for welfare. The recruitment of next of kin of Shuhada has been completed and no case is pending with Islamabad police.

Among other initiatives for the personnel of the force, the major steps to boost the morale include increase in salary of 9500 officers as well as in DA Allowance & Ration Allowance; 30 gallantry awards for ICP Police Officers from Constable to IGP; promotions of five SP temporary basis, 14 Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 33 ASIs; sanction for establishment of first ever National Police Hospital at a total Cost Rs.5.864 billion; e-health system introduced for police officials to ensure their fitness by reducing health related risks and awarding of law & order and executive allowance.

Several other measures were also taken to improve professionalism of the force and upgrade it on modern line. During the same period, e-challan system was implemented through Safe City to control traffic violations in the city. Around 1010 law & order events were professionally handled without mismanaging a single event including events of May 25, 2022 while PTI long march, protests and rallies were professionally handled.

The publication of daily e-Paper "Tarjuman the Capital Police Islamabad" in English & urdu was started to increase liaison with media and update them about police related new.

The investigation process was further improved and Capital Investigation Branch within Police Stations was restructured for better prevention and detection of crime.

The office of Station House Officer (SHO) was also empowered to ensure fair investigation while Court Compliance Unit (CCU) was established to streamline Criminal Justice System.

Women and Child Investigation Units were established at all police stations while electronic appearance of UTPs before court has been done to save precious time and resources of the judicial guard.

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit was set up to improve conviction rate and eradicate the criminals while female investigation officers were posted in ten police stations to improve investigation process.

Islamabad Capital Police also established Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centers at the offices of SDPO's to minimize burden on Criminal Justice Machinery.

Police Public Relations Branch (PRB) at Capital level was also established while a system was introduced for registration of FIRs at door steps and easy and smooth process was ensured for lodging complaints.

An additional 700 new Cameras through Safe City Project were installed while e-entry/exit system was started at Red Zone to ensure better security of the principal offices in the country.

Data Protection and Privacy Procedures in Safe City Islamabad was introduced while 21 Telecommunication Towers of LTE under Safe City were activated.

After the formal approval of the government, Islamabad police started the process of recruitment in the force to overcome the lack of manpower. A transparent system is being followed for recruitment process and a total of 141739 applicants applied against 1668 posts of Constables. Around 111 posts have been sanctioned for establishment of Minority Protection Unit (MPU) to protect minorities worship places. Likewise, Islamabad police established first female Anti-Riot Unit in Pakistan (500 Female Constables & 50 ASIs) while 2,208 posts were created under Special Protection Unit (SPU), SCP Judges security, Parliament House protection and Female Anti Riot Unit (FARU).

Islamabad police also introduced youth internship program while Capital Police College was established to improve training under command of Capital Police Officer.

Anti-Riots Training of 2000 FC Officials was conducted to cope with challenge of long marches in professional manner. Capacity building courses were conducted for Investigation Officers at Capital Police College while Gender main streaming program– 2022-2023 was held. It started training programs for female investigation police officers while rapid promotion of existing female police officers and recruitment opportunities for transgender were ensured.

During the last seven months, three new police stations were established to combat crime effectively and resolve public complaints. Land was allotted for Bani Gala Police station Islamabad while indoor firing range was also established.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, solarization of public facilitation center at F-6 and H-11 has been done.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that more steps would be taken to improve policing and Islamabad police would be made role model for other departments.

/395