Reforms underway to transform power sector: SAPM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power, Tabish Gauhar on Wednesday said a number of reforms were in progress for transformation of power sector in the country.

Addressing to the participants of a two-day future summit, he said the prime minister was of the vision to give subsidy directly to the public.

He said work on policy change pertaining to power sector was underway and a number of reforms were carried out.

Tabish said they need to work hard for providing facilities to power consumers in the country.