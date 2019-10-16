UrduPoint.com
Reforms/recruitments At MWMC;Digital Complaint Cell Set Up

Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A digital complaint cell being set up would be functional within a week for speedy redressal of public complaints,besides other reforms underway in this department, said MD/CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad.

He highlighted that Punjab government provided Rs 200 million funds quarterly to company for its expenditures.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday he said that attendance of the sanitation staff was being taken through manual and 'Iris'eye scanner system.

Nasir said that land identification process for landfill site was underway and added that existing landfill sites got filled to capacity.

He explained that special cleanliness squad comprising 50 sanitary workers was being constituted for cleanliness of major roads including Ghanta Ghar chowk, Nishtar road,Chungi no 9 to Chungi no 6 and others.

He said that 'Iris' eye scanner system was being introduced for attendance of company staffers.

He said that as many as 1798 sanitation staff was deputed for cleanliness at 68 urban union councils,adding that the company decided to recruit another 300 sanitary staff to meet staff shortage.

He said that the city generated 800 to 850 tons waste and they were lifting 700 to 750 tons daily.He added that 100 more containers would be purchased, whereas maintenance of existing machinery was underway.

The MD said that 22 more union councils would be added after becoming Multan metropolitan city.

He said that awareness sessions to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness were being conducted at various places in city.

