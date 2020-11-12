UrduPoint.com
Refresher Course For ARF Personnel At District Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A refresher course is being conducted at the District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Anti-Riot Force (ARF) Jamil Zafar.

The SP said Turkish trained master trainers were conducting the refresher course for soldiers of Anti-Riot Force. He said that General Platoons and Special Riot Control Squads of ARF are participating in the training exercise.

During the course, the soldiers are being trained in various techniques and law and order control.

He said that refresher course is being conducted in phases for all personnel of the Anti-Riot Force.

Jamil Zafar said that the Anti-Riot Force was playing an important role in controlling and dispersing the protesters in a peaceful manner as per modern policing. He said that the role of ARF in maintaining law and order in society is commendable.

