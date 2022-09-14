UrduPoint.com

Refresher Course For Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Refresher course for police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A week-long computer and refresher course was arranged for head constables of the Punjab Highways Patrol police at Tariq Mujahid Police Lines.

Information Technology expert Rizwan Azam delivered lectures on basic computer skills, record management, computer hardware, software and programming.

Meanwhile, DSP Malik Muhammad Amin delivered a lecture on SOP (Standard Operating Procedure),community policing, law and order, duties and responsibilities of head Muharar.

