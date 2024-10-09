Refresher course for police’s investigation officers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A refresher course for investigation officers of the Police Department was held at Police Lines here on Wednesday.

The investigation officer across the district participated in the course arranged on the directions of CPO Kamran Adil.

DSP Legal Fayaz Khan delivered a keynote lecture on modern investigation techniques including investigation management, skills and ethics.

The refresher course was held to improve the professional capabilities of the officers that will help them to investigate the cases.